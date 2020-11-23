Crossing the food deserts of west Georgia; lack of access to affordable, nutritious food a problem in Douglas, across nation

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories this week on food deserts in the west Georgia area.
Although they live within the metro Atlanta area, a place not known for want of any material goods, there are many Douglas County residents who are “food insecure,” meaning they do not have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food. It is as if they lived in a desert — a food desert.
During this Thanksgiving week, when many of us are planning our holiday meals, the Sentinel will be examining the circumstances and the lives of people who are challenged to provide for their families and for themselves.
They are challenged not only by income, but also the distances they must travel, the time they must spend in shopping, and their food options. The problem affects people from all walks of life; those who live in the cities and those who live away from town. And it is not just a concern for Douglas or Carroll counties, but also the state and the nation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a “food desert” as a geographic area where food options are restricted. Statewide, it is estimated that more than 1.3 million Georgians live in such an area.
But local officials say this definition is inexact. So inexact, in fact, that many people are unaware they actually live within one of these food deserts.
The U.S. Census Bureau uses the “land use concept” to identify each food desert based on how dense the population is. The USDA and its rural development programs use an “administrative concept” to look at where food deserts exist within city limits and county boundaries.
“Regarding the USDA’s definitions of rural and urban areas, there are different criteria used to identify a ‘food desert’ in urban areas than in rural areas,” the state Rural Health Innovation Center website says.
“In urban areas, a food desert is an area where at least 500 people, or 33%, of the population must live more than a mile from the nearest large grocery store. Whereas in rural areas, at least 500 people, or 33%, of the people must live more than 10 miles from the nearest large grocery store.”
UGA Douglas County Extension Coordinator Susan Culpepper has been watching food deserts spread across parts of Douglas County for the past four years and said she has found that most of these regions are north of Interstate 20. There is also a large food desert in the area of Douglasville, north of the city and headed toward Lithia Springs, she said.
“We do have several areas in Douglas County that are considered food deserts, and when we talk about food deserts, from UGA Extension and other public health perspectives, it’s low access to healthy food options,” said Culpepper. “It might be lower access too because of a lack of transportation or just a lack of the stores being readily available.”
Many low-income communities and rural neighborhoods across the country live in food deserts where there is little or no access to healthy foods, according to experts at Georgia State University. Instead, within reach are fast food chains and small, local convenience stores that have limited fresh produce in favor of processed foods as well as sweets and snacks.
Rural residents without vehicles and access to convenient transportation are forced to rely on these foods, which can contribute to poor diets and higher levels of obesity and other diet-related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.
For example, if someone lives too far away from their nearest supermarket and lacks the transportation needed to get food, they are considered part of a food desert.
“When it comes to someone’s life and figuring out their life, their budget, their time and their energy, it’s easy for us to sit back and say, ‘Well, folks ought to be able to access this and that, and they should just get into their car,” she said. “But it doesn’t always work that way.”
Determining whether an area is considered a food desert requires looking at several factors, such as transportation and the poverty level of the region, she said. She added the USDA’s Food Atlas may not have the most accurate data as it relates to where these areas are in west Georgia.
Government organizations use different data to define food deserts based on population, city limits and county boundaries. The USDA’s Economic Research Service has an interactive Food Access Research Atlas that uses census data from 2015 to provide an overview of food access indicators for low-income and other census tracts.
“There are things about the map that don’t quite make sense,” she said. “When I look at one of the low-access areas, it kind of stops going up Highway 92 and out of Douglas County and Douglasville. It appears to just stop at the county line. That’s kind of silly because we know it does not just stop there.”
The lack of access to healthy food can lead to some difficulty in maintaining a well-balanced and healthy diet, the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center said. This can contribute to poor nutrition and negative health outcomes, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and obesity.
Culpepper said although there is one grocery store headed toward Hiram on Highway 92, there is limited access to supermarkets for residents along the highway. But she also looks at information from food pantries and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to determine where the most need for food is in Douglas County.
“But in some of these areas, you’ll see stores like a Dollar General, which does provide some access to some healthy choices,” she said. “Those seem to be more and more popular, and some of those are offering fresher products in some areas of the nation. There are not quite as many in this area of Georgia.”
Until recently, dollar stores have not offered fresh fruits and vegetables to residents living in rural areas. But that is changing.
“Although Dollar General is not a grocery store (we are a general merchant that offers an assortment of food options based on consumer requests and shopping preferences), every Dollar General offers components of a healthy diet including dairy products, bread, eggs, proteins, grains and frozen fruits and vegetables,” said Dollar General Media Relations Coordinator Angela Petkovic by email.
“Further, we have developed a series of ‘Better for You’ recipes with a registered dietician and nutritionist, which aim to provide resources to customers on how to source healthier meal options with products solely sourced from our stores.”
