It’s no surprise that Jonas Cullen wants to become an educator.
After all, it is the chosen profession for his mother, Donita and his brother, Dishawn.
And naturally, the younger Cullen wants to teach in the Douglas County School System.
“I want to follow in the footsteps of my family,” Jonas Cullen said. “I see everybody in my family as educators. I’ve been surrounded by teachers all my life. I know teachers can make an impact on lives.”
It has been those influences from family members and teachers that has helped Cullen become a Youth of the Year candidate for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA).
The Douglas County High sophomore is one of 15 candidates that is up for the yearly award.
The winner will be announced Friday during the Youth of the Year Fundraising Gala at the Coca Cola Roxy.
“It is pretty exciting to be nominated for the award,” Cullen said. “At first, I was a little afraid of participating. I realized that it can be a good learning experience.”
Candidates were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership skills and service to their community.
Cullen has maintained an A-B average during his two years of high school.
“I want to bring those Bs up to an A,” said Cullen, who was named a Superintendent Scholar for maintaining a 3.5 GPA during his freshman year.
Cullen said he loves attending school in the county, especially Douglas County High.
“There is the opportunity to always do more and meet some interesting people,” Cullen said. “There are not many limits over here. They expect a lot out of you at Douglas County.”
He said teaching in Douglas County would give him a greater opportunity to have an impact.
“This is were I grew up,” he said. “I’ve been here my entire live. I love it here. It would be more personal to me because I really connect with the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.