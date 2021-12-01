Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said that the community is in need of healing over the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old over the weekend.
She said her job is to bring the killer to justice.
“Kyra’s death is a tragedy of epic portions,” Racine said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“Many are grappling with the death,” she said. “We are in need of healing. The community is at a loss. We have lessons to learn from this.”
Two teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting Kyra Scott, including her 13-year-old brother, the alleged triggerman.
Yusef McArthur El, 19, and Wilson Scott, 13, were charged with murder in the shooting death that occurred Saturday afternoon in the family’s home.
Both were denied bond by a Douglas County judge Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Tim Pounds confirmed that Wilson Scott and Kyra Scott are siblings.
Pounds said that Scott admitted to firing the weapon that killed his sister in an attempt to prevent El from robbing him.
Scott will be charged as an adult, Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain said during a Tuesday bond hearing.
El, who lists a Stockbridge address, is currently in the Douglas County jail, and will be represented by a public defender.
In addition to the murder charge, El is also charged with robbery-sudden snatch.
The incident started when El attempted to rob the 13-year-old of a homemade (Ghost) gun, according to an arrest warrant.
El placed Scott in a head lock, and stole the gun, the warrant stated.
As El was running from the residence on Vicki Lane in Douglasville, Scott fired a 9mm handgun in the direction of El that struck his sister in the upper right chest area, according to the arrest warrant.
Pounds said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that they received a 911 call to go to the residence. However, they were re-routed to the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road.
During his bond hearing, El was dressed in a county issued jumpsuit for the bond hearing, and acknowledged he understood the charges.
Scott wore a light green hoodie, and told McClain he understood but was still “learning” things.
McClain told him although he is being charged as an adult, he will be housed in a youth detention center as the case moves through the legal system.
“If you get scared and lonely and don’t understand, write Judge McClain a letter,” McClain told the youth.
“Yes sir,” he replied before being escorted out of the courtroom by a sheriff’s deputy.
Mug shots of the suspects have not been released yet.
A GoFundMe page has been sent up by Kyra’s sister, Auriel Sam, to help pay for funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/.../help-with-funeral-for-my-14...
Sam states on the GoFundMe page that “Kyra was murdered Saturday during an attempted home robbery.”
“Kyra was the kindest little girl you would’ve ever met,” Sam writes on the fundraising page. “She had the biggest heart and always wanted to be around her family. Kyra was 14 years old. I never thought I would lose my sister to gun violence. This is a very difficult time for our family and we ask for your prayers.”
Kyra was a student at Chapel Hill High.
“From what I’ve seen, she was a beautiful young lady,” Pounds said.
Grief counselors were dispatched to Chapel Hill on Monday, Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said.
“The Douglas County School System is devastated by the recent loss of one of our students,” North wrote in a statement. “This student was a valued member of our family and will be deeply missed. This loss has shocked and saddened our learning community. For students, this loss has been unbearable. Monday morning, we activated our Crisis Response Team. The team’s presence on campus ensured students had access to the mental health resources needed during this difficult time.”
