Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine on Monday will dedicate a newly constructed conference room at the Douglas County Courthouse to the memory of Bobby Tillman, who was senselessly murdered during the night of Nov. 6, 2010.
The dedication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Monday on the courthouse steps and the public is invited to attend.
“Bobby was different and wanted to do what was right. This is what made him special and made him a leader. Bobby led by example,” Monique Rivarde, Bobby’s mother, said. “I know Bobby is in heaven and I am motivated to live my life better so I can see him again one day.”
The new Bobby Tillman Conference Room will serve multiple purposes for the District Attorney’s Office.
“We’re happy to have a safe workspace to visit and talk with victims and their families. This new room will provide our team an area to review evidence, often voluminous, in preparation for trial and hearings,” Racine said. “More importantly, with the dedication of this space to the memory of Bobby Tillman, we hope it will serve as a constant reminder to our team of the importance of our work in seeking justice and serving our community.”
Tillman was just 18 years old when he was killed 11 years ago.
Tracen Franklin, Horace Coleman, Quantez Mallory, and Emmanuel Boykins, unprovoked, attacked Tillman that night, according to the District Attorney's Office. Paramedics found him unresponsive on the scene, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Boykins pled guilty to felony murder, and was sentenced to life in prison. Coleman, Franklin, and Mallory were tried and convicted, and were sentenced to life without parole for malice murder.
“Mr. Tillman’s murder was a terrible waste of a young man’s life, a tragedy for his family and friends,” Racine said. “Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of violent crime, such as Mr. Tillman, and to meet with and advocate for their families and loved ones. The conference room dedicated to his memory allows us a space to do both, and reminds us always whom we serve.”
