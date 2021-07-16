ATLANTA — It will take at least several days to reopen a stretch of Interstate 16 between Macon and Savannah after a bridge over the highway was hit by a dump truck early Thursday.
The incident occurred on Georgia Highway 86 in Treutlen County, forcing heavily traveled I-16 to be closed in both directions between exits 71 and 78.
"We are very grateful that there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of this incident," Georgia Commissioner of Transportation Russell McMurry said Thursday during a news conference with Gov. Brian Kemp at the state Capitol.
"I would like to extend a sincere thank you to [the] Georgia State Patrol, local law enforcement and our local [Georgia Department of Transportation] District 2 staff, who mobilized quickly this morning to ensure traffic was safely diverted from I-16.”
The DOT is working to reopen one lane of I-16 westbound by Sunday. One lane of I-16 eastbound is expected to open by Monday.
While the damaged bridge will be removed during that time, there is no timetable for replacing it, McMurry said.
A signed detour is in place, but motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route, if possible, given the anticipated traffic volumes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.