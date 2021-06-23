Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North shows off his best moves alongside choreographer CiCi Kelley during Douglas County Dancing with the Stars last Friday at the Douglasville Conference Center.
North and three other local celebrities raised funds for local nonprofits. North was presented the People's Choice Award for raising the most money for his charity, the Douglas County Education Foundation. District Attorney Dalia Racine raised money for the Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis raised money for the Black Education Historical Exhibit.
Local realtor Paul Zachos, who was awarded the disco ball trophy as the best dancer, raised money for Faith in Action.
