Douglasville native Megan Danielle has made it to the top eight on American Idol.
The 21-year-old Douglas County High School grad had been in the top 12 heading into last weekend.
Danielle earned her top-eight berth Monday by singing “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”
The song was a tribute to her grandfather who passed away. Danielle revealed on the show that she performed the song at her grandfather’s funeral.
Danielle has been praised by judges for sharing her Christian faith on the ABC reality television show.
“What I love about you— I mean, we’re way beyond loving your voice, is you’re—you know you’re never scared to tell everybody your faith,” said judge Luke Bryan.
For her American Idol audition, Danielle performed Christian music singer Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” and received a big surprise. Daigle came on stage and performed it with Danielle, leaving her and the judges in shock.
Danielle has sung other Christian songs during American Idol, including “Holy Water” by Christian band “We the Kingdom” and “Thank God I Do” by Daigle.
American Idol is the second national television show Danielle has appeared on. Danielle, whose full name is Megan Danielle Phillips, appeared on “The Voice” in 2020.
Danielle is using her social media channels to encourage fans to vote for her so she can stay in the competition on American Idol.
American Idol airs at 8 p.m. Sunday. Fans can vote for Danielle by going to americanidol.com/vote, by using the @AmericanIdol app or by texting 10 to 21523.
You can also follow her on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/themegandaniellemusic and on Instagram at @megandaniellemusic
