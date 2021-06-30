K’Asha Davis has been appointed the new principal at Chapel Hill Elementary School, the Douglas County School System announced Tuesday.
Davis will replace LaTonya Jones, who left the school system last month after serving as principal at Chapel Hill for the past two years.
“I look forward to serving the Chapel Hill Elementary staff and community with servant leadership,” Davis said. “With a collaborative, passionate, team effort, we will focus on academic excellence for each and every student at Chapel Hill Elementary.”
Davis was previously the assistant principal at Holly Springs Elementary.
She began her teaching career in Florida before teaching abroad in Abu Dhabi.
Davis taught at Love T. Nolan Elementary in College Park were she was named the teacher of the year at the Fulton County school. She has worked for the DCSS since 2017.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M and a master’s from Benedictine University.
Davis becomes the fifth new principal in Douglas County heading into the 2021-22 school year.
In previous announcements, Kenja Parks was named principal at Douglas County High, Pamela Wooley was named principal at North Douglas Elementary while Tosha Wright takes over as principal at Factory Shoals Elementary and Kelly Brown will take over as principal at Dorsett Shoals Elementary.
Davis has been in the education field for 14 years while serving as a classroom teacher, grade level chair, school improvement coach and K-5 content specialist.
The first day of classes in Douglas County is Aug. 4.
