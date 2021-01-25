DC Senior Services hosting vaccination clinic Thursday at Lithia Springs Senior Center

By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
Douglas County Senior Services will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for older adults on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Lithia Springs Senior Center.
Douglas County Senior Services has been working closely with Cobb & Douglas Public Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Douglas County residents 65 years of age and older, according to county spokesperson Lena Hardy.
Hardy said the partnership will allow easy access to the vaccination for the most vulnerable citizens in the community.
Approximately 200 vaccinations will be available at the clinic Jan. 28.
In order to receive the vaccine, an appointment is required, Hardy said.
If you are 65 years of age or older and a resident of Douglas County, please contact Douglas County Senior Services at 770-489-3100 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
“We are thrilled to partner with Cobb & Douglas Public Health in their efforts to keep our community safe and healthy,” Konswella Gilchrist, Douglas County Senior Services director said. “Given the unique medical challenges many Older Adults face, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to receive the vaccine if they choose to do so.”
The plan is to continue to utilize the Lithia Springs Senior Center as a future mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Hardy said. Future dates will be shared as details are finalized.
In addition to Thursday’s event for seniors, anyone in Phase 1A+, including health care workers, long-term care facility workers and residents, seniors and their caregivers, and first responders can now receive the vaccine through the health department and other medical facilities including drugstores.
Appointments through CDPH at the Douglas County Health Department on Selman Drive in Douglasville are released each Friday at 5 p.m. on a special website set up by Cobb & Douglas Public Health at www.douglascovidvax.org where residents can go to book an appointment for the following week.
“We release them one week at a time due to uncertain vaccine availability,” CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark said.
For information about receiving a vaccine through a local drugstore or other facility, contact the drugstore or medical provider directly.
