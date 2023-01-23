SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Firefighters from Douglas County and the City of Atlanta gathered Jan. 19-20 to participate in live fire training exercises at the L. Wayne Arrington Fire and EMS training facility in Douglasville.
The training included 50 to 60 participants, who are experienced firefighters, with no less than one year experience, according to Rick Martin, public information director for DCFD. The training exercises included entering a burning building, while battling flames and smoke.
Protective gear they wore included a self-contained breathing apparatus, helmet, face mask and other clothing, Martin said.
Last week’s fire training course was called Structural Fire Control. Successful completion of the state-level class will allow these experienced firefighters the opportunity to be certified instructors at teaching live fire training.
