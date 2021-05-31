Call them the $12 Million Dollar Men.
Douglas County High defensive linemen and close friends Jonathan Jefferson and Joshua Robinson raked in $12 million worth of scholarships from some of the nation’s top college football programs.
Eventually the two all-state players decided to stay close to home and attend rival colleges.
Robinson picked Georgia Tech while Jefferson decided on the Georgia Bulldogs to launch his collegiate athletic and academic career.
Jefferson had 47 scholarship offers that totaled $6.6 million with schools like Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame, Duke and Georgia Tech heavily recruiting the all-state player.
In the end, Jefferson decided to stick closer to home by choosing the Bulldogs.
“UGA has always had a place in my heart,” Jefferson said. “It’s close to home, and it was my first offer during my freshman year. It just felt right.”
Jonathan will play on the defensive line for the Bulldogs while working on an accounting degree.”
Robinson received 34 scholarship offers from across the country.
He eventually settled on the Yellow Jackets program where he will pursue a business degree.
“I like the coaches; the location is good; and the academics are amazing,” Robinson said.
Both players signed during the early December National Signing Day and enrolled early at their chosen schools.
Jefferson and Robinson participated in spring drills this past April.
Ironically, Robinson, whose mother is from the United Kingdom, grew up playing soccer and basketball.
As a freshman, he had his goals set on earning a basketball scholarship to college.
However, Douglas County High football coach Johnny White was able to convince him that football was his future.
He credits the football staff for preparing him to receive multiple scholarship offers.
“They got me physically and mentally ready in every aspect for college and college football,” Robinson said.
This past season, Jefferson entered the season as a Sports Illustrated Preseason All-American candidate. He lived up to the lofty expectations of being one of the top rated players in the nation.
He finished with 75 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
“I thought I had a pretty good season,” Jefferson said. “I just wish we had gone farther in the playoffs.”
Jefferson was named Region 5-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the region coaches. He shared that honor with future Georgia Bulldogs teammate Chaz Chambliss, a linebacker at Carrollton.
In addition, he was selected as the Howard Thompson Trophy winner, which goes to the top football player in the county.
The award is voted on by the county’s five football coaches and athletic directors in addition to a few selected media members.
It was the fourth straight year that a defensive player won the award, and third time in the last four years that the player has come from Douglas County High.
Both also excelled in the classroom as Robinson graduated with a 3.8 grade-point average and Jefferson finished at 3.2 overall.
“Their leadership was never vocal, but they let their actions speak louder than their words,” White said. “Their work and team-first mentality has left a legacy at Douglas County that every student athlete now has the blueprint to follow.”
