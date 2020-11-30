SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Brandt Bogstie, a 1994 graduate of Douglas County High School, is joining the Space Force at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California in February of 2021.
Bogstie is currently the Senior Material Leader of the Rapid Development Division within the Space and Missiles Systems Center’s (SMC) Development Corps at the LA AFB annex.
In this capacity, Bogstie oversees a 64 person team executing a 13 program, $800 million portfolio critical to the nation’s endowment of rapid response to known and emerging space threats.
Her division focuses on rapidly inserting and exploring on-orbit emerging capabilities and architectures and delivering to warfighters. Her portfolio includes partnerships with over 425 U.S. companies in the Space Enterprise Consortium, the national labs, and coalition partners, all driven by the singular focus of rapidly advancing the next generation of space innovation and capabilities to the warfighter, thereby enabling a resilient national space enterprise.
Prior to this role, she led the SMC workforce of 6,000 personnel through a crucial transition to a new organizational structure designed to accelerate delivery of space capabilities and execute innovative new concepts.
Bogstie earned an electrical engineering degree in 1998 at Auburn University and received her commission in the Air Force as a scholarship student.
She was commissioned in 1998 through the ROTC program at Auburn. Her first assignment was a Minuteman III missile operator/instructor/flight chief at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. She then moved to the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, as a systems engineer for the Nuclear Treaty Monitoring Directorate, upgrading and installing 15 seismic stations spanning all seven continents.
Afterwards, she became the Chief of Payload Products, Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Wing at Los Angeles AFB, delivering the critical SBIRS GEO-2 missile detection and warning payload for spacecraft integration. After attending Air Command and Staff College, she was a Political Military Planner in the Western Hemisphere Directorate of J5, The Joint Staff, Pentagon, coordinating Defense Support of Civil Authorities and Pandemic Influenza and Infectious Disease policies with interagency partners. She followed that assignment as Chief, Space Vehicle Engineering Branch at the National Reconnaissance Office where she led a 1,500-member joint team for $4.3 billion-plus SIGINT space vehicle development.
She then became Material Leader for Space Operations with SMC’s Advanced Systems and Development Directorate at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, and led the $152 million RDT&E Support Complex, operating $672 million in Department of Defense NASA missions. While there she was dual-hatted as Program Manager for the $94 million ORS-5 mission which successfully launched in August 2017 delivering a space situational awareness capability to the warfighter and pathfinding technology for future space systems.
Following that successful tour, she moved to Los Angeles AFB to become Chief of the SMC Commanders Action Group, leading a high performing team that directly supported the Commander and Center leaders through various high profile efforts and events.
She recently received an award for Outstanding Air Force Acquisitions Staff Officer (Military), Commander’s Action Group, Air Force Space Command, El Segundo, Calif.
Bogstie is a current member of the local Sweetwater Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is the daughter of Michael and Penny Brandt of Douglasville.
