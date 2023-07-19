DCSO Raccoons

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of one of “two furry, pint-sized burglary suspects” discovered Tuesday. The raccoons were captured and will spend time rehabbing before they “bail out” later this summer.

 DCSO/Special

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had a little fun on social media this week after two raccoons were spotted outside the jail on Earl D. Lee Boulevard.

On Tuesday, staff members “discovered two furry, pint-sized burglary suspects attempting to break into the back employee entrance of the Sheriff’s Office,” DCSO wrote in a Facebook post. The Facebook post continued: “The suspects were quickly apprehended and detained before they could make entry into the building. Understandably, they resisted the initial attempts to capture them, but staff members were finally able to contain them.”