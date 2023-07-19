The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had a little fun on social media this week after two raccoons were spotted outside the jail on Earl D. Lee Boulevard.
On Tuesday, staff members “discovered two furry, pint-sized burglary suspects attempting to break into the back employee entrance of the Sheriff’s Office,” DCSO wrote in a Facebook post. The Facebook post continued: “The suspects were quickly apprehended and detained before they could make entry into the building. Understandably, they resisted the initial attempts to capture them, but staff members were finally able to contain them.”
DCSO named the “alleged bandits,” Earl and Lee after former longtime Sheriff Earl Lee and noted they “will be sentenced to a few weeks ‘rest and rehab’ at a much more raccoon-friendly environment” where they will be “looked after by animal rehabilitators.”
“We fully expect them to ‘bail out’ of the rehab location before the end of the summer,” the Facebook post reads. “A third suspect, possibly named ‘Rocket,’ and the ring leader, believed to go by the name ‘Ma,’ are still fugitives. ‘Earl’ and ‘Lee’ were offered peanuts in exchange for more information on their cohorts, but they refused to talk. If caught, “Rocket” and ‘Ma’ will be surrendered to the same animal rehab as ‘Earl’ and ‘Lee.’ No staff members were injured during the incident.”
