A burglary suspect was shot and killed by Douglas County deputies Thursday morning after the suspect assaulted officers with a weapon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies were responding to a call at about 9:42 a.m. at Redline Performance Group on Fairburn Road near Sunset Drive and Hillcrest Drive in Douglasville, according to the sheriff's office.
The caller told authorities there was forced entry into the business and provided a description of the suspect, DCSO said.
When deputies approached the suspect, "he made an assault upon the officers with a weapon at which time he was shot and killed," DCSO said in the release.
"Sheriff Tim Pounds reviewed the incident and stands behind his deputy's actions 100%," the sheriff's office said in the release.
DCSO said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Douglas County District Attorney's Office was notified and responded to the scene.
The GBI investigates all officer involved shootings in Georgia and will turn over its findings to the DA.
