Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a “BOLO” for Harold Dakers, 34, of Villa Rica regarding his alleged involvement in a murder.
Authorities confirmed Monday morning that the victim is Kaleshia Lyons, the mother of Dakers’ son.
According to authorities, Dakers was last seen in Villa Rica at CVS Pharmacy on Monday morning.
In June, Dakers was charged with rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment under the family violence act for allegedly assaulting Lyons.
He was released on a $25,000 bond that was issued on Oct. 13.
DCSO has called a press conference Monday afternoon where more details are expected to be released.
Check back later at douglascountysentinel.com and pick up Tuesday's Sentinel for more.
