The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a gas station on Fairburn Road last Thursday.
DCSO put out a news release about an armed robbery at a Texaco gas station at 2400 Fairburn Road that took place on Oct. 6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a gas station on Fairburn Road last Thursday.
DCSO put out a news release about an armed robbery at a Texaco gas station at 2400 Fairburn Road that took place on Oct. 6.
According to the DCSO, the suspect showed two guns to the clerk and demanded money.
The suspect presented two black and silver handguns during the robbery, according to a DCSO news release.
DCSO described the suspect as a ‘heavy set white male’ who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a camp jacket, orange T-shirt with black pants and brown boots.
According to the DCSO, he fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Inv. Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or email at mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.