ROBBERY pic

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released this footage of a suspect they say robbed a Texaco on Fairburn Road last week at gunpoint.

 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a gas station on Fairburn Road last Thursday.

DCSO put out a news release about an armed robbery at a Texaco gas station at 2400 Fairburn Road that took place on Oct. 6.

Trending Videos