The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a murder that took place last week in Lithia Springs.
Nathanael Michael Searcy, 17, is suspected of killing 21-year-old Melvin Porter on March 16, according to Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds.
Searcy had been on the run. But the sheriff's office announced Monday night that he had been taken into custody.
Porter’s body was discovered March 16 in the Silver Creek Ranch Subdivision in Lithia Springs by deputies responding to a reported vehicle collision and shots fired call, Pounds said.
Investigators followed leads, canvassed the neighborhood and conducted interviews into the early morning hours, Pounds said.
“According to eyewitnesses and with the assistance of home surveillance videos, 17-year-old, Nathanael Michael Searcy, was identified as the individual who shot and killed Melvin Porter,” Pounds said.
Multiple search warrants have been executed and the case is still ongoing, Pounds said.
Two other arrests were previously made in this case with associates of Searcy who were at the scene of the crime, Pounds said.
Kyle Girard, 18, was charged with party to a crime, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Abdulmujeeb Raji, 17, was charged with party to a crime. Both men were denied bond and remained in the Douglas County jail Monday.
