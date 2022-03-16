DCSO purchases 30 license plate cameras

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract Tuesday for the sheriff’s office to add some additional crime-fighting equipment to its arsenal.
Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company, will provide the DCSO with 30 license plate reading cameras that will be placed throughout the county, according to the contract.
The initial cost will be $80,250, with an annual fee operate the equipment.
In 2020, the DCSO paid $27,500 for 10 cameras to be installed.
Automated license plate reading cameras (ALPRs) have become popular among law enforcement agencies across the country, according to a Flock representative.
Bailey Quintrell, vice president of external affairs for the company, said they supply ALPRs for homeowners’ associations, community improvement groups and law enforcement agencies.
The solar powered cameras read the license plates on cars and can provide alerts to law enforcement.
The cameras can provide evidence in criminal investigations. Descriptions of vehicles involved in a crime are stored into the database which generates an alert.
“It is a tool that can help us,” Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds said. “They have been successful in helping us solve some crimes.”
Quintrell said statistics show that vehicles are involved in 70% crimes committed.
Pounds didn’t disclose where the new cameras will be installed. He said the cameras will be used for investigative purposes and that Flock has strict guidelines for camera usage that don’t infringe on citizens’ privacy.
“They are designed with citizens’ privacy in mind,” Quintrell said. “After 30 days, the information is gone. A license plate is only stored if it is on the active list.”
Under terms of the contract, Flock will provide the software, installation and upkeep of the cameras. There will be an annual operating cost once the cameras are installed.
Flock encrypts data captured on the cameras and stores it with its cloud provider, Amazon Web Services.
Flock has a “Safety List” which allows residents of communities with Flock cameras to specify that any footage of their vehicle is marked as “resident” and is removed from the footage in the interest of privacy, according to the company’s website.
According to its website, Flock’s equipment has helped solve over 500 cases and recovered over $10 million in stolen valuables.
