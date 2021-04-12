DCSO still looking for I-20 road rage suspect

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect in a road rage incident that turned violent on Friday afternoon.
According to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) from the sheriff’s office, shots were fired into the rear window of a car on an Interstate 20 on-ramp following a road rage incident.
Authorities are looking for a driver of a small black car driven by a black male suspect, according to the BOLO.
Around 5:08 p.m., the suspect fired a shot into the rear window of a white Honda Accord on the Thornton Road entry ramp onto I-20 westbound, according to the BOLO.
After firing the shot, the suspect backed up the entry ramp and fled onto Thornton Road, according to the BOLO.
Authorities weren’t sure which direction on Thornton Road the suspect went.
“All the information that we have is in the release,” Sheriff’s Capt. Elmer Horn said Monday afternoon “We are hoping someone saw something and will contact our office.”
Horn said he wasn’t sure what led to the road rage incident.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Inv. Nathan Mitchell at 770-577-5108 or mnmitchell@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.