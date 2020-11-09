A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after firing shots through the window of his home.
Capt. Elmer Horn said the home owner surrendered to deputies once they made contact. The SWAT Team was called in as a precaution, Horn said.
New Manchester High was placed on lockdown since the shooting happened across the street from the school.
Horn said the man was transported to a hospital for “mental evaluation” once he was placed into custody.
“No one was injured, and no was shot,” Horn said. “It appears the man had some mental issues.”
The name of the man was not released because the incident is still under investigation, according to Horn.
Horn said he wasn’t sure how many shots were fired.
New Manchester went into lockdown around 12:15 p.m. with all doors to the school being secured and no one being allowed in or out of the building, according to Douglas County Schools spokesperson Portia Lake.
Lake said the gate leading up to the school was also locked. The lockdown was lifted at 3:14 p.m. once the school district got clearance from the sheriff’s office.
“All our kids are safe, and they went on with their normal routine,” Lake said.
