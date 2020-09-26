All public school buildings in Douglas County are now open, but they’re less than half full, according to numbers from the school system.
In-person learning resumed Monday at the high school level in Douglas County as part of the phased-in reopening of schools that started Sept. 8 with elementary schools and continued Sept. 14 with middle schools.
District-wide, 44.1% of students returned to in-person learning in Douglas County as of Sept. 21, according to numbers provided by Portia Lake, spokesperson for the school system.
Elementary schools have the largest number of students choosing in-person learning so far, with 47% of students back at their respective schools as of Monday; 40.4% of middle school students have returned to in-person learning; and just 38.2% of high school students have chosen in-person learning.
Students and parents will have a choice throughout the school year to continue with one of the online learning options Douglas County started the school year with on Aug. 17 or to return to in-person learning.
“We have given our parents a choice,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said earlier this month. “Parents have the ability to choose between in-person learning or virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year. For those families who have chosen in-person learning, they can do so with confidence. Our school administrators have taken careful, thoughtful steps to keep our students and educators as safe as possible.”
North on Thursday outlined what he called “successes” and “challenges” so far.
He said the school system “made many careful and thoughtful decisions” under the direction of the school board that “has allowed our students to safely resume face to face learning.”
All students and staff are required to wear masks except during times when it is deemed safe.
The school system is also taking other precautionary measures with in-person learning including checking the temperatures of everyone entering the building using special kiosks, social distancing and using soap, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products.
North praised teachers and staff members who he said “have all done a phenomenal job of coordinating efforts to keep our schools as safe as possible.”
He also praised the Students Services Department for its efforts and school nurses who he said “have remained positive” while serving students and staff. And he said parents and families who have chosen to stick with digital learning and those who chose to move to in-person learning “are helping keep our schools safe.” He added that students are “quickly adjusting and transitioning to new COVID-19 guidelines.”
“These factors have allowed us to ensure adequate social distancing in our school system,” North said. “This has allowed our school system to be put in a different category with how we respond to COVID 19. While the state reports our county still has a high spread of COVID-19, I am pleased that Douglas County’s numbers are in a downward trend.”
As far as challenges, North said one is “not becoming complacent in our efforts.” He said the school system “must remain diligent” in its efforts to meet all the standards and guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
North said contact tracing “is a daunting task this year.”
“It is not challenging, but it is a new task,” North said. “Contact tracing plays a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID 19. The sooner we notify the direct contacts, the lower the number of people quarantined or isolated.”
He said an additional challenge is “keeping our schools clean.”
All Douglas County schools are closed on Fridays so that they can be disinfected. North said American Facility Services, which provides custodians to all schools, had many employees who didn’t return to work, resulting in a custodial shortage.
North said American Facility Services is “aggressively working to fill these positions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.