The Douglas County Board of Education and Superintendent Trent North announced several administrative changes late last week, including naming an assistant superintendent and two new principals.
Chelsie Goodman will be the district’s new assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning. In addition, Monica Henderson will become the director of Special Education. JaQuan Carter will become principal of North Douglas Elementary School, while Tanish Springer will assume the same role at Sweetwater Elementary School.
Other administrative changes include Minda Trexler and Dr. Sherritta Abell. Trexler is the principal of Holly Springs Elementary School and will now lead Annette Winn Elementary School. Annette Winn Elementary School Principal Dr. Sherritta Abell will also change schools and become the new principal of Holly Springs Elementary School.
Goodman will assume the role of Melanie Manley, who will retire this year. Goodman graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Arts in Teaching. In addition, she holds an Educational Specialist in Leadership degree from Kennesaw State University.
Goodman taught middle school for 13 years in Arkansas and Georgia before joining the Douglas County School System. Goodman began her DCSS tenure as a Social Studies Instructional Coach, primarily at the high school level, before transitioning to Holly Springs Elementary as assistant principal in 2014.
After five years at Holly Springs, she became Winston Elementary School’s principal in 2019. She is currently the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for grades K through 5.
Carter is assistant principal of Douglas County High School. As the new principal of North Douglas Elementary School, he brings a commitment to excellence and a passion for students.
Carter has experience working with all levels of students. Before Douglas County High School, Carter worked as assistant principal of Factory Shoals Elementary School. He also worked as a teacher and curriculum representative at Mason Creek Elementary after working as a middle school teacher in another district.
Carter received an undergraduate degree at the University of West Georgia. He later earned a Master of Education and an Educational Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont University.
Henderson is the new director of the Program for Exceptional Children. She will assume this position after being promoted from Assistant Director of the Program for Exceptional Children. Henderson holds an undergraduate, master’s, and specialist degree from the University of West Georgia.
Before joining the Program for Exceptional Children, she worked as a Special Education Program Specialist at the Georgia Department of Education. She has also worked as a Special Education Program Coordinator, Program Specialist for Compliance, and Instructional Support Teacher in other districts.
Springer becomes principal after serving as assistant principal at Holly Springs Elementary School. She formerly served as the district’s K-5 Science Content Specialist and K-12 Instructional Technology Specialist.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia. She received her Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont University. Springer also has endorsements in Gifted Education and ESOL and is nationally STEM certified. In addition, she participated in the DCSS Aspiring Principal Leadership Academy.
North welcomed the administrators into their new roles.
“Their leadership skills and passion for education will strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences,” he explained. “I look forward to seeing them further the district’s mission of launching students into a lifetime of success.”
