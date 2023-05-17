The Douglas County Board of Education and Superintendent Trent North announced several administrative changes late last week, including naming an assistant superintendent and two new principals.

Chelsie Goodman will be the district’s new assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning. In addition, Monica Henderson will become the director of Special Education. JaQuan Carter will become principal of North Douglas Elementary School, while Tanish Springer will assume the same role at Sweetwater Elementary School.

Trending Videos