The Douglas County Board of Education recently approved the appointment of three employees to key leadership positions.
New Manchester High School Principal Tekmekia Gilchrist will be the new executive director of Teacher and Learning and Career Technical & Agricultural Education.
Angela Holley has been tapped to be the new principal of Chestnut Log Middle School.
And Caroline Whitt will serve the Douglas County School System Human Resources Department as the Onboarding Coordinator.
Superintendent Trent North said the new leaders will contribute to the school system’s culture of growth and innovation.
“I am delighted to welcome these three to their new roles. I am certain they will provide thoughtful, dynamic leadership to our school system," North said. "Their new positions will have a broader impact on our school community. Their contributions will allow us to continue cultivating the most dynamic learning environments possible for students.”
Gilchrist will oversee the CTAE program, Work-Based Learning, Dual Enrollment Programs, and Professional Learning in her new role. Prior to becoming principal at New Manchester High, she was the assistant principal at the school.
Gilchrist has an undergraduate degree from the University of West Georgia. Gilchrist also holds a master’s degree in project management and another graduate degree in business education from the University of West Georgia. She earned an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont College.
Gilchrist is deeply committed to the college and career success of every student. She says she is excited to serve in this new role. “The position allows me to provide Douglas County students with access to transformative educational and career opportunities,” Gilchrist says. “It will also allow me to offer professional learning opportunities to bring out the best in our employees and foster student success.”
Holley previously served as assistant principal of Factory Shoals Middle School and New Manchester High School. She completed her undergraduate studies at Blue Mountain College and earned a master’s degree in education from Mississippi State University. Holley earned her education specialist degree in educational leadership from Central Michigan University.
Holley is grateful and honored for this opportunity. “I want to thank the Board of Education and Superintendent North for their decision and trust in my abilities to serve and lead Chestnut Log Middle School. I am eager and excited to develop positive relationships with the students, parents, staff, and community. Together we will shape the future and grow with excellence,” she says.
Whitt brings a passion for learning and two decades of educational experience to the new position. She will onboard new hires, manage onboarding for classified and certified, and coordinate professional learning for all classified employees.
Whitt attended Florida State University as an undergraduate. She later earned a graduate degree in educational leadership from Florida A&M University and an education specialist degree in education administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University. She is the principal of Chestnut Log Middle School and the former principal of the Performance Learning Center.
Whitt is driven to help the Douglas County School System become the best it can be to shape the future. “My motivation to lead and serve lies in my desire to develop others, help them find their voice, and maximize their potential,” Whitt says. She is excited about the opportunity to impact employees with energy, compassion, and enthusiasm.
