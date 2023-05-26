The Douglas County Board of Education and Superintendent Trent North recently announced two new administrative appointments.
Mitch Springer will be the new assistant superintendent of Student Services. He will step into this new role beginning July 1, 2024.
Springer has been the executive director of Teaching and Learning 6-12 Curriculum since 2022. Before that, he worked as the district’s area executive director. Prior to stepping into that role, he worked as an elementary and middle school principal in another district.
Springer earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He earned a master’s degree from LaGrange College and an education specialist degree from Kennesaw State University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in secondary history.
Springer says he is grateful to the Douglas County Board of Education for the opportunity to continue serving the students in Douglas County.
“I look forward to helping reach our shared goal of developing lifelong learners and productive citizens,” he explained.
Khalilah Allen will also step into a new role. Allen will be the new principal of Burnett Elementary School.
Allen is currently an assistant principal at Turner Middle School. She previously worked as an instructional lead teacher and eighth-grade teacher at Chestnut Log Middle School. Before joining DCSS, she worked as an assistant principal and math coach.
Allen attended Clark Atlanta University to earn her undergraduate degree. She has a master of arts from Argosy University and an educational specialist degree from the University of West Georgia.
“I’m delighted about this opportunity to continue servicing the needs of kids in the Douglas County School System,” Allen said. “As the principal of Burnett, I am committed to guiding my staff and students to achieve the goals set forth by the Douglas County School System.”
