Douglas County School System employee Henderson Parker just completed his 39th Peachtree Road Race this past Fourth of July weekend at the age of 79.
Parker is a veteran of DCSS, where he began working in 1982. He currently serves as a custodian at Mason Creek Elementary School.
Parker was excited to get back to his tradition of running in the annual race after sitting out last year due to COVID-19.
Parker’s incentive for running in the Peachtree Road Race for 39 years?
“I just want to motivate the kids.”
“We are so proud of Mr. Parker and his accomplishments!” said Mason Creek Elementary Principal Kristin Martin. “He is amazing in so many ways. He is a hard worker and his hustle is nonstop. He truly inspires all of us to become healthier, stronger, and better people. I am sure that he has already started to train for next year’s race!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.