The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left at least 19 children and two teachers dead was on the minds of many in the Douglas County School System a day after the tragedy.
Wednesday was the last day of classes in Douglas, with high school graduations set for Thursday and Friday at the University of West Georgia.
Portia Lake, public information director for DCSS, said there were no problems reported at any of the schools in the district Wednesday.
“The Douglas County School System is deeply saddened by the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas, Lake said. “Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this unimaginable tragedy. Our school resource officers continued to maintain a high visibility presence on all our campuses today. Their continued presence has allowed us to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure our campuses remain safe havens of learning. Keeping students safe is our priority. In light of this tragedy, we will remain diligent in our efforts to ensure that such violence does not occur in our school community.”
Several other districts in metro Atlanta outlined security measures in light of the Texas shooting, the AJC reported. Marietta police had additional officers on school campuses and at graduations and Gwinnett had extra patrols, the newspaper reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.