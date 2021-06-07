The Douglas County School System will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to any eligible student and employee as all five high schools will host an event this summer.
With the infection rate decreasing, DCSS Superintendent Trent North dropped the mandatory mask requirement for county the system’s building and schools, effective Monday.
“The Centers for Disease Control released new guidance in May indicating that masks are no longer necessary for fully vaccinated individuals,” North wrote in a letter to parents, guardians and employees. “We encourage all of our eligible students and staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and we have a plan to assist with this endeavor
DCSS has partnered with Premier Drugstore in Douglasville and Cobb-Douglas Public Health for vaccination dates each of the five high schools.
Students who are age 12 and older and any employee is eligible for the free shot.
Students and employees don’t need an appointment, they can go to any school location for the shot.
On June 21, Lithia Springs will offer shots from 8 a.m. until noon and New Manchester will have vaccination shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Alexander will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. until noon on June 22 while Chapel Hill will have them from 2 p.m .to 6 p.m. that date.
Douglas County High will offer shots from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on June 22.
The shots will be given in the gym, and the second dose will also be offered at the schools.
Students and staff will receive details when they receive their first dose, according to the DCSS website.
This past school year, DCSS offered the in-person learning mode in addition to digital concept since the beginning of the school year.
“I deeply appreciate the cooperation of our students, staff, and families this year as we implemented protocols to keep everyone safe,” North wrote in the letter. “Because of your cooperation and the contact tracing done by our school nurses and others, we were able to keep our schools open and keep students learning.
This will be the third time this year that the DCSS has offered vaccines. In mid-January, DCSS partnered with CDPH to vaccinate employees that were at least 65 years old and School Resource Officers at its central office.
When Gov. Brian Kemp included educators to the eligible list, DCSS used the county’s mass vaccination site at Arbor Place Mall to vaccinate employees over two days.
Because of the decline in infection rates, Kemp lifted executive orders regarding COVID-19 guidelines for long-term care facilities, schools and local governments.
“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and% positive tests all continue to decline — and with vaccinations on the rise — Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said. “With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.
