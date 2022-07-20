The first day of school is just around the corner, and the Douglas County School System wants to help its families celebrate and prepare for the upcoming school year with a Back to School Kickoff on Saturday, July 23.
The free event will take place at the DCSS Central Office, located at 11490 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Douglasville, this Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be games, food, prizes, school supplies and more for students and their parents.
Representatives from several local agencies and organizations will be in attendance to provide information and assistance to students and families for the upcoming school year.
Also, each DCSS department will be in attendance to assist in preparing everyone for the new year.
For more information about the DCSS event, call 770-651-2039.
School begins in Douglas County on Aug. 3.
Other back-to-school events being held in the community include:
Back 2 School Book Bag Giveaway, July 24 from 1-4 p.m.
County Commissioner Henry Mitchell is holding a Back 2 School Book Bag Giveaway on Sunday, July 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the UGOTNEXT Barbershop at 2121 Fairburn Road in Douglasville.
“I’m excited to have this event return after last year’s success,” Mitchell said. “We will be offering free haircuts, free food with a bounce house and lots of family fun.”
Three thousand book bags are planned to be given away. Donations of book bags or school supplies are welcomed by calling Janet at 404-259-0977.
The event is first come, first serve while supplies last.
“Precious in His Sight! Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Agape Senior Solutions Placement Agency is holding a “Precious in His Sight! Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodie Fite Senior Center at 8750 Dorris Rd. in Douglasville.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grades attending the event will receive school supplies donated by West Georgia Senior Partners Network and Douglas County Senior Services. There will also be free Kona Ice for all children and a raffle for a free laptop for a child to use in the upcoming school year.
Parking will be available in the front and side of the building. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. If there is rain on the day of the event, it will be rescheduled.
Back 2 School Jamboree, Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Behold the Harvest Center has partnered with Hamptons & Pettys Husband & Wife Support Team, Inc. to host a Back 2 School Jamboree. The date of the event is Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Willing Workers Community Club Park located at 8085 Thompson Street in Douglasville. The event will include free food, book bags, entertainment, and much more. This event will be first come first serve while supplies last. For more info: 770-708-2932 or email at info@bthcga.com.
