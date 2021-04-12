SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County School System is holding a moving sale this spring to facilitate the Central Office’s relocation. Later this spring, the current Douglas County School System Central Offices will move to the former GreyStone Power building on Veterans Memorial Highway, bringing many of the school system’s departments together under one roof.
To prepare for the move, DCSS will sell surplus items to the public through a pallet auction. Items for sale include electronics and technology surplus, office and school furniture, textbook and school supplies/equipment.
Pallet auctions will take place on April 24, May 15, and June 19. Sales will open on each date at 10 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Sales will take place in the warehouse at the longstanding DCSS Central Office facility at 9030 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA 30134. Guests must enter through the warehouse entrance at the left rear of the building.
During the pallet auction process, pallets will be loaded with items in the same category and sold by auction. The pallets will be numbered and assigned a minimum or opening bid price. At the scheduled time of sale, pallet numbers will be called, and interested buyers will gather and bid until a final sale price is determined.
The DCSS Operations staff will place the purchased items on the loading dock for easy pickup. Buyers must be prepared to load their items into their private vehicles and complete the pickup of all items by 1 p.m. on the date of purchase.
For additional information, please contact Sonya Cox, DCSS Warehouse Foreman at sonya.cox@dcssga.org or 770-651-2151.
