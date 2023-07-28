The Douglas County School System recently buzzed with excitement as thousands celebrated a new academic adventure.
Last Saturday’s Back to School Kickoff was a “tremendous success, unifying hundreds of educators, volunteers, and community partners,” the school system said in a release.
Through the kickoff, over 5,000 individuals gained access to educational tools, school resources, and critical community connections and relationships. The second annual event celebrated the beginning of the school year, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Throughout the day’s activities, 2,280 students received free bags stuffed with school supplies. In addition to receiving these educational aids, families also connected with district departments.
Central Office and community partners shared crucial information with families to prepare them for the new school year.
“This event was a tremendous celebration of academic achievement,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning Chelsie Goodman said. “It united every area of our community with one proud mission: to enrich and enlighten the lives of our students. The DCSS Kickoff has been a testament to our school system’s and community’s power to ensure students are ready for educational success.”
Not only did students attending receive a boost to their academic success, but they also received access to an abundance of community resources, the district said. Community partners such as West Georgia Technical College, the Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Douglas County Public Library shared information to support student health and wellbeing.
The Georgia Department of Public Health further contributed by providing hearing, vision, nutritional, and dental screenings to help new families fulfill school enrollment requirements.
The Douglas County School System said it appreciates the volunteers, educators, and community supporters who made the event successful.
“Our aim for the event was to create an atmosphere that cultivated students’ academic success,” Goodman added. “We succeeded by equipping them for excellence to help them navigate the new year ahead.”
The success of the event is a demonstration of the district’s mission to build a community of lifelong learners, the district said. DCSS educators are committed to maintaining educational excellence in the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.
For more information on the Douglas County School System and to access additional academic resources, visit dcssga.org.
