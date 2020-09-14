The Douglas County School System is implementing a clear bag policy at all sporting events effective Friday, Sept. 18.
The policy will be similar to policies in place at college and professional stadiums and coliseums, according to the school system.
The move comes after a man was arrested for possession of a firearm during a Villa Rica High school football game Sept. 4 in neighboring Carroll County.
“The clear bag policy will help us keep dangerous or illegal items, including weapons, out of our venues,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said in a statement where he referenced the Villa Rica incident.
North added: “By allowing only clear bags, we can monitor what’s coming into our stadiums and gyms and keep everyone safer with only a minor inconvenience to those in attendance.”
DCSS will permit the following types of bags inside sporting events:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags
• Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.
Villa Rica Police charged Dustin Quami Scott, 21, for carrying weapons within a school safety zone. Scott was arrested after police received a tip about a person carrying a weapon at the Wildcats’ season opener with Spencer.
An officer found an individual matching the description with a bulge in his pocket resembling the handle of a gun, according to a press release. Scott was released a few days later on a $1,000 bond.
In January of this year, a Lithia Springs High parent was arrested for allegedly pulling a semiautomatic weapon on six people outside the gym at that school following a junior varsity basketball game.
Nydia Powell-Hicks, 42, of Douglasville, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone. She was released on a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.