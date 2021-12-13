The Douglas County School System and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon were continuing their investigation into an alleged threat posted on social media against one of its middle schools.
Chapel Hill Middle School parents were informed about the alleged threat on Monday morning.
The school principal, Catherine Westbrook, informed parents of the investigation in a letter and ensured them their children were safe.
“Throughout the investigation, we have directed resources to safeguard students of CHMS and other schools,” Westbrook wrote in the letter. “Our school is taking additional precautions today to ensure all Chapel Hill Middle School students are safe and feel safe.”
DCSS spokesperson Portia Lake said school operations continued as normal Monday without interruption.
In her correspondence to parents, Westbrook stated that school administration were working with the DCSS Police Department to investigate the content that was shared on social media.
“The safety and welfare of students and employees in our district are paramount,” Westbrook wrote. “All threats to our campus security are taken seriously.”
Students will be off for the Christmas break beginning Friday and will return to class on Jan. 4.
