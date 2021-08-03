Douglas County schools opened their doors Wednesday with masks mandatory for all students and staff.
Superintendent Trent North and three of the four members of the Board of Education present at Monday night's meeting agreed that the high transmission status in Douglas County spurred by the Delta variant, along with the low vaccination rate in the county and other factors made mandatory mask-wearing necessary.
Post 5 member Glenn Easterwood was the only school board member who voiced opposition to mandatory masks. Post 4 member Michelle Simmons was not present.
The school system notified parents of the decision early Tuesday afternoon. The decision angered many parents, who protested in front of the DCSS central office Wednesday morning.
The BOE had as recently as their July 19 meeting agreed to make mask-wearing optional. But North cited data and guidance from Cobb & Douglas Public Health, the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control that he said warranted mandatory masks.
North told the board the two-week case rate in Douglas County on Monday of 341 cases per 100,000 residents is three times the Centers for Disease Control’s threshold to be considered high transmission. And he pointed out only 35% of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated.
“Douglas County has a two-week positivity rate of 15%, which exceeds the Georgia rate and the rate of all surrounding counties,” North told the school board. ”Douglas County’s ER visits due to COVID have increased significantly in the past two weeks. And the hospitalizations due to COVID are more than 20 times previous rates.”
He added: “The goal was not to open school with masks. That was not the goal. But I’m going to be as transparent as I can. We can deny it as much as we want to. If we continue on the path that we’re on — and that is denying what is occurring — then we’re going to continue in the same category. I do not want masks to be here all year. Nothing would make me happier than two weeks from now because of vaccinations, two weeks from now because the data is going in a different direction, two weeks from now when we have our next board meeting to say that we’ve moved from 35% (vaccination rate) up to 70% or that the positivity rate has gone from 15% down to 4%."
Easterwood, whose district includes much of the more rural western side of the county, said his job is to represent his district, which he said is 90% in favor of making masks optional.
“If masks are mandated this is my fear: Children will leave. We’ll lose students. Teachers will leave. Principals will leave. Staff will leave,” Easterwood said.
Easterwood advocated for students and staff to have breaks during the day where they can go outside or elsewhere to be socially distant from others and remove the masks. North and the other school board members agreed, and North said he would encourage schools and teachers to find ways to give students a break from masks during the day.
Post 1 member Devetrion Caldwell said: “If we follow the science, and we follow the CDC, then we will have our masks on and be vaccinated. So for those who choose not to be vaccinated, that’s your option. But for the Douglas County School System where I serve as representative we’re going to mandate masks if I have anything to do with it.”
School Board Chair Tracy Rookard said, “Nobody wants the inconvenience of wearing a mask.”
“We as a community are in survival mode,” Rookard added. “We’re in survival mode. I would not want to have to get a phone call that your child has died from this.”
