The Douglas County School System announced the appointment of three new principals this week.
Lora McAdams will take over as principal at Alexander High School in the next school year, replacing Chris Small, who was recently promoted to executive director of operations for the district.
And Tanyia Clagette will take over as principal at New Manchester Elementary, replacing Keith Racine, who is moving to the central office as an area executive director.
The promotions of McAdams and Clagette were announced by the district Friday.
“We’re excited about our new Douglas County School System principals,” Superintendent Trent North said in announcing the promotions of McAdams and Clagette. “They both possess the talent, skill, and determination to see students in their schools succeed. We look forward to everything they will bring to their new roles and schools.”
Felicia Jones will be the new principal at Lithia Springs High School next year. Her promotion was announced by the district Wednesday.
Jones replaces Travis Joshua, who has resigned “to pursue other interests,” said Portia Lake, executive director of communications for the district.
“We are thrilled to have Felicia Jones join us as the new principal of Lithia Springs High School,” North said. “Her commitment to providing students with a positive learning environment, academic excellence, and the skills needed for success after high school make her an outstanding choice for this role. We are confident she will be a strong leader for our students, faculty, and staff.”
McAdams is currently an assistant principal and athletic director at Alexander. Before becoming assistant principal, McAdams worked at Alexander for 12 years in many roles, including assistant administrator, special education department chair, special education teacher, and head cheerleading coach.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen as the new principal of Alexander, and I look forward to building on the school’s history,” McAdams said. “I’m glad to have the chance to lead the Alexander family and be a part of all the great things happening at our school.”
McAdams is an Alexander High School graduate who received her undergraduate degree from the University of West Georgia. She received a master’s from Valdosta State University and a specialist degree in instructional technology from Kennesaw State University.
Clagette has been assistant principal of New Manchester Elementary School for the past four years. Previously, she worked as instructional lead teacher at Annette Winn Elementary and as a teacher at Eastside Elementary School.
She said families can trust her to be fair and consistent with expectations because she wants all students to soar.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our school community and build on New Manchester Elementary’s history of excellence,” Clagette said. “I will continue to work with our teachers, students, families, and community to give students the skills they need to shape our future.”
Clagette holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s in education from Concordia University. In addition to her administrative experience, she has an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Berry College.
Jones has over 20 years of experience in education with a broad background in English Language Arts, special education, and educational leadership at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.
Jones has held several leadership roles within the Douglas County School System, including assistant principal positions at Lithia Springs High School, Yeager Middle School, and Factory Shoals Middle School. Most recently, she served as assistant principal at Douglas County High School.
Jones will begin her new role this summer. She is excited to build on the school’s tradition of excellence.
“I am honored and excited to return to the Lithia Springs community,” said Jones. “I look forward to working with students, staff, and families to continue the school’s success and provide students with the tools they need to succeed after graduation. I’m confident that we can make this a successful year for our Lithia Lions together by working together.”
Jones holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a graduate degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Jacksonville State University.
