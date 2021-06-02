Three schools in the Douglas County School System will have new principals for the next school year.
Superintendent Trent North announced the new principals last week, which includes Kenja Parks taking over the principal position at Douglas County High School.
In addition to Parks, Pamela Wooley was named principal at North Douglas Elementary while Tosha Wright takes over as principal at Factory Shoals Elementary.
Andre Weaver, who had been at DCHS for 19 years including six as the principal, has left for an assistant superintendent position with the Cartersville City School System.
Parks has been the principal at Factory Shoals Elementary for the last two years. Prior to that, she spent 11 years as the assistant principal at Alexander High.
“I’m excited to learn and lead alongside a legion of stellar staff at a school with longstanding traditions and legacies,” Parks said.
Douglas County High has produced the county’s STAR Student winner the last 13 years. In addition, the current graduating class accumulated $46 million in scholarship money.
Wooley comes to North Douglas after having served as an assistant principal and instructional coach in the DeKalb County School System. She is currently pursuing a doctorate degree at Georgia State University.
“The Douglas County community has a strong foundation of serving students with excellence,” Wooley said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to build on this legacy and build a strong learning environment for every student.”
Wright previously worked as an assistant principal and School Testing Coordinator at Douglas County High. She has also taught at Factory Shoals Elementary.
“I am looking forward to working together with the staff to continue the standard of excellence happening here at the Factory,“ Wright said.
North praised the new principals for their leadership abilities.
“These leaders have all done an outstanding job in their current leadership positions,” North said. “They all possess a vision and passion to see Douglas County students succeed. I am confident they will continue our standard of excellence by setting high expectations and standards for our students.”
