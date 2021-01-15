The parking lot at the Douglas County School System central office was converted into a drive-up vaccination location for employees Thursday.
DCSS is the first metro Atlanta school district to begin giving employees vaccinations, according to Portia Lake, director of public information for the system.
In conjunction with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, school system nurses administered the Moderna vaccine to school system employees at least 65-years-old and to school resource officers.
CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark administered the first vaccine to Cathy Yeager at 6:30 a.m. at the parking lot drive-thru location.
Nurses gave instructions to participants before they rolled up their sleeves to get the first of the two required shots to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“Immunizations keep everyone healthy,” said Yeager, a class-size reduction substitute teacher at Lithia Springs Elementary School.
About 100 employees got the vaccine during a five-and-a-hour span.
Memark praised the school nurses for their work, and said Douglas County should be an example for other school districts.
“Everything went beautifully,” Memark said. “I think once everybody got the hang of it, it started going really good. It was great that the school system used their own nurses. With all that is going on, nurses are hard to find.”
After getting vaccinated, participants were directed to a parking space to wait for 15-20 minutes to make sure everything went well. A nurse checked on them before they were allowed to leave the grounds.
Greg Stanford, a system bus driver, called it a “wise thing to do” after getting his vaccine.
“I called my doctor, and he thought it was a good idea,” said Stanford, who has worked for the system for 10 years. “I’m fortunate to be in this number. I’m hoping it is no different than the flu shot. I was going to get it, but this sort of speeded the process up for me. Now, I just have to find somewhere for my wife to go to get one.”
Douglas County School System Chief of Police Tracey Whaley got vaccinated. He said several of his officers followed suit.
“It is important for us to set the example,” Whaley said. “We need to all be safe, and adding the vaccination is another measure of safety. I think everything went great.”
Several public health departments in Georgia have experienced an increase in calls and emails asking for appointments to get the shots.
There has been a tremendous demand since the shots have been made available.
As coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, more people are becoming less hesitant of getting the shots.
Gov. Brian Kemp sharply warned large medical providers not to hold back second doses of vaccine. Both COVID vaccines being used in this country — one made by Pfizer and the other by Moderna — require two doses.
Factory Shoals Middle media clerk Karen Holland was hesitant at first to get the shot, but changed her thinking.
“It is necessary,” she said after getting vaccinated Thursday morning. “I think it was too early for the vaccines, but we need to do it.”
Yeager is hoping the vaccines work the same as mass polio vaccinations that took place when she was a child.
“You hardly see polio anywhere now,” she said. “Look where we are today. It is time to do that with the COVID vaccine as well.”
Additional times and dates for vaccine distribution will be announced soon for additional DCSS employees, Lake said.
Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the vaccine distribution, which includes health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, adults 65-and-over, and first responders, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Phase 1B is next and includes essential workers such as teachers and others whose job tasks are deemed to be in “critical infrastructure sectors.” Phase 1C comes after 1B and includes people ages 16-64 with medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe COVID-19.
