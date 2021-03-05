Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North outlined the school district’s plan to vaccinate its teachers and staff members during a two-day period next week at the county’s mass vaccination site.
Speaking as part of a state panel of superintendents from around Georgia Thursday morning, North said that DCSS plans to vaccinate 1,600 employees from March 12-13 at the old Sears parking lot at Arbor Place Mall.
In conjunction with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, the school system will use 25 administrators and 12 school nurses to help with the vaccination process.
“We plan to vaccinate 800 per day,” North said during the virtual meeting with reporters and a handful of superintendents who were tapped in January to help roll out model vaccination plans that the state’s 180 school districts and charter schools might use.
North said that about 55% of the system’s employees had indicated they would get vaccinated.
DCSS employees that were hesitant to get vaccinated were given an opportunity to speak with CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark during a conference call to address concerns.
Memark said one of the other school districts CDPH serves has seen the number of employees willing to take the shot rise by 50% over the number initially willing to get vaccinated.
“So that’s good news,” she said. “So that’s what we hope is going to happen is some more people will be convinced.”
Memark said as of Thursday that CDPH had given more than 31,000 vaccinations without anyone having a severe reaction to the shot.
North said employees that might experience an allergic reaction to the vaccine will not have to use sick or personal days during recovery.
“We will treat it like worker’s compensation,” North said.
The state has earmarked all 83,000 of Georgia’s first shipment of the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the roughly 250,000 employees working in kindergarten through high school who will become eligible to receive vaccines, according to Ryan Loke, deputy chief operation officer for Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
“Our total first doses next week, which is new doses that aren’t here right now, not including J and J, is 223,790,” he said. Additionally, private providers have supplies of their own.
“So I’m confident that we’ll be able to administer doses next week in a significant amount,” Loke said.
The latest figures by the governor’s office reveals that about 63% of the state’s 214,000 educators have indicated they want to get vaccinated.
Memark said Thursday she wasn’t sure yet which vaccine Douglas County teachers will be receiving, although CDPH has been receiving the Moderna vaccine.
“What we’ve noticed is we’ve been having trouble with supply with Moderna because about 90% of all of the providers want Moderna because it’s easier with the storage,” Memark said. “So we just received our ultra-cold freezers and so we have requested some Pfizer just to supplement our operations. But then there’s Johnson & Johnson as well. We’ve requested Pfizer and our usual Moderna. But we’ve said we’ll take anything that they will give us. It’s just been so tight. We have some Pfizer that’s coming.”
In mid-January, the school system vaccinated about 200 employees that were at least 65 years of age and its school resource officers.
The DCSS headquarters parking lot was converted into a drive-up vaccination location for those employees.
Sentinel Managing Editor Ron Daniel contributed reporting for this article.
