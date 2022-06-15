DCSS police add five mobile security units to high school parking lots

The Douglas County School System Police Department will have an extra set of eyes on high school campuses this coming school year.
When school opens in August, the DCSS police will have a Mobile Security Unit, also known as a lot cop, at all five high schools.
The MSUs were delivered to DCSS this week and department personnel and officers are going through training.
“It is just another way we are enhancing the security and safety for our students and teachers at the schools,” DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley said. “We want parents to know when their children are on our campuses that safety and security is our top priority.”
The Board of Education approved the purchases of five Mobile Security Units during its April 25 meeting.
The total cost is $371,000 for the units, which were custom designed. Three cameras are attached to a 36-foot pole and can be accessed by Whaley and his officers via computer. One of the cameras offers a 360-degree view.
The cameras also have the ability to zoom in anywhere in the parking lot.
They can use it for realtime surveillance on the parking lots. It is voice activated with a recorded message or a live voice can be heard over the speaker.
The MSUs are similar to the ones that the Douglasville Police Department have in the parking lots at the Walmarts on Concourse Parkway and the Kroger on Thornton Road.
While the DCSS Police Department will monitor the MSUs, Whaley said principals will have the discretion of where they will be placed on campus.
“I will make suggestions to the principals about the best place, but the ultimate decision is theirs to make,” Whaley said.
The devices are solar powered but can operate off of 16 batteries. They also have built in generators.
Whaley said the MSUs will be active 24 hours a day.
He said they will be a good resources, especially when athletic events or other after-school activities are on campus.
Whaley said there are no immediate plans to add the equipment to either elementary or middle school campuses.
He said because high school students can drive and they also have modified schedules that it was best used at those grade-level schools.
“The Douglas County Board of Education is strongly committed to creating safe and secure learning environments,” DCSS Superintendent Trent North said. “Enhanced security measures like the Mobile Security Unit provide students and employees a sense of security and lead to positive interactions with students and staff. It also allows Douglas County students to learn and grow while giving teachers the freedom to focus on the profession they love.”
This is the latest in security technology that the school system has employed.
In 2019, the DCSS introduced new security technologies allow schools to manage campus access and to enable educators to connect immediately with first responders in an emergency.
The system was activated last month when a student was stabbed on the Alexander campus.
Cameras were used to identify the suspects, who were eventually arrested.
“The Douglas County School System has a robust security system with thousands of cameras, an advanced crisis alert system, and a dedicated police department,” North said. “This Mobile Security Unit is an investment in school safety and an additional measure the district will employ this school year to provide a safer learning environment.”
