The Douglas County School System and the state as a whole have seen a drop in enrollment this year as the pandemic rages on.
Douglas saw a decrease of 779 students over the last year, from 26,663 in October of 2019 to 25,884 in October of 2020, according to the Georgia Department of Education (GDOE).
The drop of 2.9% for Douglas is in-line with the 2.33% average decline in schools that are part of the Metropolitan Regional Educational Service Agency, which consists of several school districts in the Atlanta area. Statewide, the there are about 40,000 less students this year than in 2019, a decline of 2.24%.
The state reports enrollment, defined as Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) students, each March and October.
Funding for local schools comes partially from the Quality Basic Education (QBE) Act, which requires local school systems to report student enrollment in terms of FTE.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said the county has experienced the largest drops in enrollment in kindergarten, seventh and 12th grades.
Kindergarten is down by 116 students, seventh grade is down 30 and 12th grade is down nine, North said.
“When coronavirus began sweeping across the state, we anticipated a decrease in student enrollment,” North said. “We implemented processes that allowed us to maintain our staffing and operate at maximum efficiency. Employee attrition through retirements have also allowed us to accommodate any positive or negative changes to staffing. While we adjust to a new normal in education, we have intensified our efforts to ensure no employee loses work due to COVID-19.”
North said that while increasing class size is always a concern, he said the “potential for budget loss is of even greater concern.”
“We experienced budget losses last year, and we successfully reallocated our resources so that there was no disruption in the quality of the education our students receive,” North said. ”Even as our nation continues to battle COVID-19, we remain focused on equipping Douglas County students for academic and career success. We continue to fulfill our mission by offering educators the resources and support they need to provide the highest level of instruction to students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.