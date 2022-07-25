The Douglas County School System saw gains in several areas of the 2022 Georgia Milestones (GMAS) results released last week by the state.
The Milestones standardized tests assess student performance in core academic subjects. The results are used at the student, school, school district, and state levels to assess how Georgia students are learning.
Douglas County had gains in the mean scale score from the spring 2021 to spring 2022 results in multiple areas including:
• ELA: Gains in third, fourth, fifth and eighth grades
• Math: Gaines in all grade levels
• Science: Gains in fifth and eighth grades
• Social Studies: Gains in eighth grade
Douglas County also saw large gains in the eighth grade Algebra I content area. DCSS is at 80% Proficient and Distinguished in 8th grade Algebra I.
“Georgia Milestones is summative data and we are using these scores as an opportunity to focus and continue moving forward with rigor and relevance ,” said Trent North, superintendent of Douglas County Schools. “I am honored to get to partner with an outstanding school system and community. My commitment remains in supporting teachers and leaders so that each student will experience success. While we have gains in some areas, there is still much work to be done to address the learning deficits.”
Georgia Milestones assesses student learning along four levels of achievement: Beginning Learners, Developing Learners, Proficient Learners and Distinguished Learners.
“Our teachers and administrators work hard to refine instruction and prepare the students for success. We will continue improving without lowering expectations for the success of all students,” added Melanie Manley, assistant superintendent of student achievement.
Statewide, scores improved on 17 of the 21 assessments, compared to the previous year.
“The state, districts, and local schools have been laser-focused on addressing the impact of lost learning activities,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
The Department of Education has hired academic recovery specialists and is using summer learning and after-school programs to provide additional learning hours to students.
“These results show those efforts are paying off and students’ academic achievement has returned to the upward trajectory it was on prior to COVID,” Woods said.
Despite the improvement over the previous school year’s scores, this year’s results show that a significant number of Georgia children are reading below grade level.
In the third grade, 36% of students are reading below grade level. Back in 2019 before the pandemic, 27% of students were reading below grade level.
Among sixth graders — who would have been in the fourth grade when the pandemic began — 45% are reading below grade level. Back in 2019, 39% were reading below grade level.
In the eighth grade, 30% of students are reading below grade level, with 70% at or above grade level. Those eighth graders would have been in the sixth grade when the pandemic started.
In terms of high school, only one Milestones test — the American Literature exam — measures reading. Thirty-one% of students who took the class are reading below grade level, and 69% are at or above grade level.
The tests also cover math as well as science and social studies in some grades.
Only 36% of the eighth-grade students were deemed “proficient and above” in math, meaning they could move on to the next math class without additional support.
And for Algebra I, which most but not all Georgia high school students take, only 37% of students are proficient and above.
“We’re going to be using these scores to determine where to push in supports and continue addressing learning loss,” said Allison Timberlake, the DOE’s deputy superintendent for assessment and accountability.
Timberlake said the 2021-2022 scores will be used to set a new baseline for future performance assessments.
The state will update its list of schools whose results indicate they need extra assistance for the first time since before the pandemic, she said.
Statewide results as well as district and school results are available on the Department of Education website.
Timberlake said milestones testing has faced several challenges over the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s participation rates rose to close to pre-pandemic levels, she said.
Timberlake said caution should be used when making comparison between last year’s results and this year’s results — especially at the school and school district levels — because of the ways in which the last school year continued to be disrupted by the pandemic.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
