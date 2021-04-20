DCSS to offer online learning option for 2021-22 school year

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County School System will offer an online option for the 2021-22 school year.
The school system announced Tuesday that COVID Extension Services will be available for students in grades 3-12 who attended school online during the 2020-21 school year.
“While we believe that most children learn best in the classroom in front of a teacher, and while we are anxious to have all of our students back in our buildings five days a week, we know and respect that some parents would prefer their child to continue learning online next year due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Superintendent Trent North. “COVID Extension Services will provide an online option for those families. Our goal is to provide the best learning experience possible for all of our students.”
According to Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement Melanie Manley, the school system made the decision not to offer an online option for its youngest students.
“Research confirms the importance of learning to read proficiently by third grade,” said Manley. “We feel that it is imperative for students in kindergarten, first and second grades to be in a classroom in front of a teacher to gain those crucial reading skills that will impact their future success in school.”
COVID Extension Services will operate for the 2021-22 school year only. In addition to being enrolled in the online School-Based Digital Learning (SBDL) program for 2020-21, students wanting to sign up for COVID Extension Services must meet additional criteria, including attendance and grades.
Parents of students in grades 3-12 for 2021-22 who are currently enrolled in SBDL received a letter with additional details for COVID Extension Services. Parents must register their child for this option by May 14.
