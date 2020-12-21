The Douglas County Tourism and Travel board now controls how some of the county’s share of hotel/motel taxes are allocated.
Saying it needed more accountability from the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce, Museum of History and Arts, and Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, the Board of Commissioners added a layer in determining how much if any money the county will allocate to these entities.
All three will have to apply to the DCTT board for funds in the upcoming year.
The BOC passed a $98.7 million budget last week that projects a DCTT budget of a little over a half million from hotel/motel taxes.
“Instead of giving them the money, they will now have to go before the DCTT and present how they are going to use the money,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said during the Dec. 15 BOC virtual meeting.
During the recent budget meetings, the county said it expects to take in about $840,000 in hotel and motel revenue. The county gets to keep $315,000 of that money and the rest will now go to DCTT.
The CAC, Chamber and museum can go before the DCTT to request some funding from the $525,000 it will receive from hotel/motel taxes.
“They will go through a procedure that has been laid out,” Commissioner Henry Mitchell said. “It is not automatic that we give it to them now. They never reported back in the past as to what the money was going towards.”
Carthan noted that the Chamber is a private organization that makes “money from its members.”
BOC members expressed confidence that the DCTT will be open to the organizations’ requests.
“I’m not on the board, so I can’t say if they will get all or some of the money they request,” Carthan said when questioned by Commissioner Ann Jones Guider.
According to Guider, the BOC could revisit the situation in March once the 2020 budget is cleared to see if any funds are leftover.
Commissioner Kelly Robinson said the new procedure is part of the changes the county is experiencing.
“Douglas County is changing,” Robinson said during the Dec. 15 meeting. “There have been historical handshakes on deals. There is a shift in the way we are doing stuff in the county. If the public really knew how Douglas County rolled, they would be shocked.”
Cultural Arts Council Executive Director Emily Lightner said in previous years they received a $57,240 allotment from the BOC.
“These funds were used to promote Tourism Product Development in the county,” she said in an email.
Some of the funds went to the eight exhibits the CAC puts on each year, and to support the gallery tours and a spring break arts camp at Deer Lick Park.
Lightner said the CAC has brought in over $100,000 of donated goods and services.
“CAC and Tourism have a close working relationship and always seek to enhance visitors’ appreciation of the assets and amenities of our community,” Lightner said in the email.
The current coronavirus pandemic has cut deep into the CAC’s major fundraiser events.
Fundraising festivals like the Taste of Douglasville and the Chili Cook-Off were called off this year because of the pandemic.
In a press release, Lightner said these two events bring in about $30,000 to the CAC.
She said not being able to hold the events this year, “endangers the financial stability of CAC (a non-profit organization) and also impacts the artists whose livelihoods rely on performances and commissions. CAC needs help to ensure that the celebrations, classes, and joys of public art don’t dry up and wither away while we fight to keep our economy and our families healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.