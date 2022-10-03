There was a little trash-talking and a lot of competition when the DEA Atlanta Field Division hosted a shooting event with a combat veterans nonprofit in Douglasville.
Partnering with the Combat Marine Outdoors organization, military veterans and DEA agents engaged in an competitive shooting competition at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office range last month.
“It gives us a chance to partner with a great organization so they can see a different side of the DEA,” said Michael Mayer, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA Atlanta Field Division.
“Our guys have a great time hearing their stories,” Mayer said. “We have several guys that are military veterans also.”
The day before the competition, the DEA treated members of the Combat Marine Outdoor organization to an Atlanta Braves game.
The following day, two DEA agents were paired with two members of the organization for a competition.
Mayers said it was also a good training exercise for his agents as live ammunition was used.
DCSO Capt. Brett Dever, who is over the department’s training division, said they have an outgoing relationship with the DEA, and they were happy to host the event.
“It is a perfect fit for both of us,” Dever said. “It is for a good cause and we definitely respect our veterans.”
CMO website says it provides outdoor adventures for active duty combat and combat injured warriors and veterans at no cost.
Kevin Dale, a CMO Warrior and Marine stationed in North Carolina, called the camaraderie between CMO and the DEA special. It was his first time participating in the competition.
“I really had a good time fellowshipping with the agents,” Dale said. “We learned about the organization and see them in a different light. They are doing a great job in keeping the drugs off our streets.”
Mayer said that DEA looks to do more community affairs activities with groups.
“I think it is good for us and the organizations,” Mayer said. “I think our guys and the veterans have a great time together.”
