Several years ago, the Bender family of Winston adopted a deaf dog from the Douglas County Animal Shelter. After training her using American Sign Language, Christi Bender decided to write a book to instruct others.
“They say to write the book you want to read. This was the book I wish I had the day we brought our deaf dog home,” Bender said. “We had a little time on our hands in 2020, so we decided to expand on our few pages of signs that we hand to our dog’s boarder.
“My 15-year-old son and I joked at first about writing a book, but then it started to look like one. We had written a list of signs that we had taught our dog, had a basic idea of what we wanted to say. I started writing and asked him to proofread it for me. I’ve left a lot of his comments in the book because I wanted it to be informative as well as fun to read. My son also took the majority of all of the photos that you see in the book.”
“Deaf Dog” is a graphic introduction to owning a deaf dog and the basics of American Sign Language.
Told from the point of view of an average American family who are just doing their best to get it close to right. Not only will you find information on shedding, training steps, and games you can play with your dog, but there is a full chapter on the science of why this happens, things to be aware of, how to sign with one hand, and a small dictionary of signs to teach your dog.
Full of photos, comics, personal stories, facts, and a complete crash course in ASL. Yes, the same ASL you can use to speak to a person.
“I thought if it helped one person bring that dog home and love it, it was worth every second of time we put into it,” Bender said. “I’ve since found out that it’s not just dogs that are being helped with this. We’ve been told several stories from parents with small children, or children with Apraxia (which is a form of autism that delays a child’s ability to speak), and even a young toddler with hearing loss of 97% find his words. His Mom sat him on her lap and began to read the book to him. Because of the colorful images and silly stories, it held his attention. Within 10 minutes, he had signed to his mother that he loved her. I cried when I heard that. Wow.”
“Deaf Dog” sat in the top 100 of sales on Amazon in both Sign Language and Dog Reference for three months. It is available as a paperback or in a Kindle version.
September is Deaf Awareness month with the UN Resolution recognizing Sept. 23 as the International Day of Sign Language.
