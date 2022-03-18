Surrounded by her parents, Deah Warren was sworn-in by Gov. Brian Kemp as the newest Superior Court Judge for the Douglas Judicial Circuit.
The ceremonies took place Wednesday afternoon in Kemp’s office as several local and state leaders, along with Warren’s family and friends, looked on.
“I’m extremely overjoyed,” Warren said via phone after the ceremony. “This is quite an honor from Governor Kemp to entrust this position on me. It is something that I don’t take lightly.”
The former chief assistant district attorney for the county officially began working as a judge on Thursday.
She will oversee her first trial on Tuesday in a civil case.
“I’m really humbled by the support I’ve received,” Warren said. “I had family fly in from all over to be at the ceremony. I’ve gotten a lot of support from the county’s delegation.”
Warren fills the vacancy created by the retirement of former Judge David T. Emerson. She joins the county’s two other superior court judges — Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain and Judge Cynthia Adams.
She will sit on the bench two years before having to run for reelection in 2024.
Emerson announced last October that he planned to retire at the end of 2021 to spend more time with his family. Emerson was first elected in 1990 and called his 31 years on the bench serving the citizens of Douglas County “the greatest privilege of my life.”
Prior to her current position in the District Attorney’s office, Warren previously served as deputy chief district attorney for the Major Case Unit and as senior assistant district attorney.
Warren and Talia Nurse, Juvenile Court Associate Judge, were the two finalists for the position through the recommendation of the Judicial Nominating Commission.
A Memphis native, Warren has tried about 70 jury cases and been first chair on two dozen murder cases.
She said the time in the District Attorney’s office has prepared her for this moment.
“I’m familiar with the intimate details of running a courtroom,” Warren said. “I’m prepared to handle these serious matters.”
In addition to her work in the county, Warren has been a prosecutor in Fulton and Clayton counties.
