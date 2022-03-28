Deal with developer of Phase 2 of downtown Town Green falls through

The mixed-use development adjacent to the new Town Green being constructed in downtown Douglasville is in limbo after the city rescinded its offer to MCRT Investments earlier this month.
The Douglasville City Council voted last July to enter into an agreement with MCRT, also known as Mill Creek Residential Trust. The two sides had been in the due diligence phase in the months since.
However, Mill Creek never accepted the offer from the city. As a result, Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson wrote in a March 3 letter to the company that the city was rescinding the offer.
City Manager Marcia Hampton told the Douglas County Board of Commissioners last September that Mill Creek planned to incorporate 10,000 square feet of retail space, 350 apartment units and parking as part of the development.
The mixed-use development is in Phase 2 of the Town Green project.
Construction of the Town Green itself and amphitheater on the old jail site are part of Phase 1 and are separate from the mixed-use development involving Mill Creek.
Carrollton-based Ra-Lin and Associates was awarded the $12.1 million contract for the Town Green and amphitheater project last October.
Jason Post, community relations director for the city, said Phase 1 is moving forward with the amphitheater and Town Green set to open early next year.
“The city is still researching options for other companies to complete Phase 2 of the project which is developing the mixed-use area around the Town Green,” Post said.
As part of Phase 1, the amphitheater is being constructed at the corner of Church Street and Club Drive.
Also in Phase 1, the existing elevator tower and bridge is being redeveloped. The bridge will become an event space with a maximum capacity of 179 people, according to plans from the city. The existing tower will be renovated and a third floor will be added that will serve as a small event space.
A new concessions building with restrooms will also be constructed in Phase 1. The top floor of that building will become a rooftop event space capable of holding 235 people, according to the plans.
Hampton called the Town Green project the city’s “anchor development for downtown” during the presentation to the BOC last September.
