The Georgia Board of Education voted in June to reject “critical race theory” curriculum and courses that “indoctrinate students” across a certain political spectrum.
Board members voted 11-2 to adopt a resolution affirming the United States “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state.” The government body vowed not to “support, or impart, any K-12 public education resources or standards which indoctrinate students in social, or political, ideology or theory, or promote one race or sex above another.”
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Education and Youth, said his committee sent a letter to the state board prior to their vote, stating their position was not in support of CRT in the schools.
State Rep. Micah Gravley R-Douglasville, said he stands by the state BOE’s decision.
“The state BOE voted on this resolution, and voted it down. What we don’t want to do is be proactive on things that would be divisive. So, I support the state board’s decision on this and I have kids in public school,” Gravley said.
Tracey Nance Pendley, Georgia’s Teacher of the Year, who serves on the board in an ex-officio capacity, said the wording of the resolution appears to censor teachers.
But Sweeney said there’s nothing in the resolution limiting what teachers can teach.
“This resolution doesn’t put the brakes on anything that is already occurring in the classroom,” she said. “This is a belief statement more than anything else.”
According to an article describing the origins of CRT posted at edweek.org,
“Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
The basic tenets of critical race theory, or CRT, emerged out of a framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s created by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado, among others, the article notes.
[But] this academic understanding of critical race theory differs from representation in recent popular books and, especially, from its portrayal by critics—often, though not exclusively, conservative Republicans, according to the edweek article. Critics charge that the theory leads to negative dynamics, such as a focus on group identity over universal, shared traits; divides people into “oppressed” and “oppressor” groups; and urges intolerance.
Casey Bethel, the K-12 STEM Coordinator for Douglas County Schools and 2017 State Teacher of the Year, wrote an editorial following the board’s ruling last month for the AJC.
In his editorial Bethel argued that,
“You can Google the Georgia Standards of Excellence for US History, the document that governs what gets taught and how it’s taught across Georgia. The instructions mention 45 individuals by name, and 42 of them are white men. Of course, there are the Thomas Jeffersons and Ben Franklins, but also the Daniel Shays and Andrew Carnegies. Eleanor Roosevelt, the lone woman appears at 31, while the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama appear 38th and 45th respectively.
“No knock on white men, but I ask you to imagine what it must feel like for our Native American and Asian American students wondering, ‘Gee Whiz! You mean to tell me that absolutely nobody who looks like me did anything of significance in this country’s centuries-old history?’ ”
Bethel argued that “...the way we teach history can directly or indirectly, purposely or mistakenly, communicate what gets prioritized and what doesn’t, who gets included and who doesn’t. Which might be one of the ideas of those supporting critical race theory in the first place.”
Bethel ends his editorial with a plea to decision makers:
“If it is the term ‘critical race theory’ that worries you, investigate what those who support it actually desire for our schools and our state. Judge those desires with your heart, with godly wisdom and empathy. Then call it whatever you wish, but let’s put action behind it. Let’s create classrooms that lead to a world where all are understood, and all are valued.”
Bethel did not respond to a request from the Sentinel for further comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.