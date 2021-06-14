A Decatur man remains behind bars for allegedly stealing over $70,000 with of property from a Thornton Road business.
Roman Heard, 47, has been charged with taking a 53-foot trailer and 1,066 packages of cleaning supplies from a Lithia Springs business last September.
According to an arrest warrant, Heard is charged with theft by taking an enclosed trailer from Essedant, a National Wholesale Distributor, just before midnight on Sept. 18, 2020 from its Lithia Springs location.
The trailer is valued at $35,000 and contained cleaning supply materials, according to an arrest warrant.
An arrest warrant stated that Heard ‘used a tractor he rented with drugs to come onto’ the Essedant property to steal a trailer and cargo after-hours.
The cargo included $43,797.68 worth of Clorox cleaning supplies, according to a cargo theft arrest warrant.
There were 1,066 packages totaling 28,383 pounds of cleaning supplies in the cargo, the arrest warrant stated.
Heard was arrested on June 7, and is being held in the Douglas County jail without bail.
