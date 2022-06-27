Douglas County Animal Services has confirmed that a fox that attacked a family pet tested positive for the rabies virus.
Responding to a call in the Mann and Richardson roads area, Animal Control Officers discovered a dead fox in the backyard of a residence in Winston.
After testing from the Georgia Department of Public Health, it was determined that the fox had the rabies virus.
According to a pet owner, the fox attacked a family pet but did harm any family members, according to Douglas County Director of Communications and Community Affairs Rick Martin.
Martin said the pet that was attacked has received its annual rabies vaccinations.
He said the pet will be placed in a 45-day quarantine for precaution.
No other attacks by the fox have been reported, according to Martin.
“Douglas County Animal Services wants to remind the public not to touch or interfere with any wildlife, regardless of if they appear to be healthy or sick,” Martin said.
Animal services encourages pet owners to get pets vaccinated annually against the threat of rabies.
Martin said if residents see rabies vector animals, such as a fox, raccoon, bat, or coyote, acting strangely or aggressively, they should contact Animal Control.
