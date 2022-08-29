The Marine slogan of “We’re looking for a few good men” could be slightly modified for a new Army campaign to say “We’re looking for a few good officers.”
The Army is seeking a special breed of individual who desires to lead and the “Decide to Lead” campaign is designed to put those individuals on a path toward successfully achieving that goal.
Former Douglasville resident
and Army Officer, Maj. Merritt Thomas, is featured among
fellow soldiers in the Army’s
new marketing campaign that spotlights Officer-ship, a
specialized path of service for aspiring leaders.
“Decide to Lead” emphasizes the Officer-ship training and benefits that complement a college education and prepare talent to succeed and lead in any environment. With an eye toward the future, the campaign supports the Army’s efforts to increase leadership diversity by recruiting Officers who represent projected U.S. demographics in 2050.
Maj. Thomas, currently at
Fort Knox in Kentucky, was contacted by phone and spoke about the Decide to Lead
campaign. Thomas said growing
up he was privy to a knowledge
of opportunities available to him
in the service that others may
not know much about.
“I came from a family of military officers. The campaign is ‘how do we reach folks that don’t have that?’ Those are the types of people that we want to cast that broader net to,” Thomas said. “The goal is to seek goal-oriented high-performing individuals.”
“Research tells us that very few young people today consider Army service and even fewer believe that the Army is a viable path for college-bound youth,” said Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing, as quoted in an Army press release.
And according to the Army’s press release,
“The campaign’s creative approach is based in a simple human truth: leadership is not innate.”
And the campaign is a unique one in terms of its focus on the ‘officer-ship’ track.
Army Officers, unlike most professionals, start their careers in leadership roles, planning and guiding missions and leading teams that make a difference in communities around the world. To support them on their journeys, Officers receive a caliber of iterative leadership training and mentorship from the Army that, in other industries, is traditionally reserved for more seasoned professionals. Thomas can attest to that.
“When I showed up for work after flight training, I was expected to lead folks that had vast amounts of experience more than I did, thrown into a role of platoon leader going into combat right off the bat and your journey begins right then and there,” Thomas said.
This approach is versus the other way of going to college and starting in a position of much less responsibility, he said.
“You’re just fast-tracked to jump into a leadership role and expected to start performing immediately and leading folks,” said Thomas.
Thomas attended school in Douglasville at Chestnut Log Middle School and then high school at Chapel Hill, graduating in 2004. Then he got a 4-year Army-ROTC scholarship at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, and graduated as an Army Aviation Officer in 2008.
After college Thomas started his career as an Apache helicopter pilot, and in several deployments in a leadership role to Afghanistan through 2014, then beyond that, he was an Ops Officer for the combat-aviation brigade.
Thomas explained how he got involved with the campaign.
“I was at Tacoma, Washington at Joint Base Lewis-McChord; I was the brigade executive officer for a combat-aviation brigade, and an army marketing team were coming down and were looking for volunteers to join and I put my name in the hat, and later interviewed for it and decided that I wanted to pursue it,” he said.
As of this summer Thomas had migrated to Fort Knox in his current role with Human Resources Command as aviation career manager for all aviation majors, and is helping to get the word out.
A mix of Army Officers and Cadets appear in the campaign to highlight the opportunities and trajectories one can experience throughout an Army career.
“The Soldiers featured in this campaign are a mirror of who we are and what we aspire to be — leaders of character and servants of our great American public,” said Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, Commanding General of United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, also quoted in the Army’s press release. “It’s critical that we build the force that reflects the population it serves. The Army Officers we recruit today are our rising leaders of tomorrow.”
For more information on “Decide to Lead” and opportunities to serve as an Officer in the U.S. Army, visit GoArmy.com/Officer.
